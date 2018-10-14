Share:

NOWSHERA - Two workers lost their lives and two others were injured when a coalmine collapsed in Jabba Khush area of Nowshera on Saturday. Rescue 1122 officials said labourers were working in the coalmine when it collapsed suddenly. Two coal mine workers died in the incident, while two others were injured. The deceased workers were identified as Khalid and Fazl Wahab, both hailing from Shangla. The injured coal miners were taken to Mian Rashid Shaheed Memorial Hospital for treatment. Several coal miners have been killed in similar incidents in different parts of the country, mostly in Balochistan.