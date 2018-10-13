Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The City police arrested two alleged members of an inter-district wine seller gang; they recovered 176 bottles of costly imported wine, and 160 bottles of locally manufactured liquor from their possession.

DSP M Irshad told a press conference that policemen stopped a car coming from Faisalabad to Toba City. During search they recovered the bottles of wine and liquor, and arrested the accused including Sultan Mehmood of Eidgah locality and Talat Suhail Maseeh of Chamra Mandi.

However, their third accomplice Waqar Maseeh Vicky managed to escape. Police also impounded their car. The DSP added that accused had been involved in supplying wine and liquor to different cities.