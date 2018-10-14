Share:

SYDNEY:- The body of an indigenous women was recovered by Australian police following a reported crocodile attack in a remote part of the country’s north. Police said a women believed to be an Aboriginal ranger had been fishing “waist-deep” in a river with her family in remote Arnhem Land in the Northen Territory when she was taken. A family member noticed her missing, they said, after hearing some splashing. Police later confirmed that a body had been recovered. “The woman’s body and the crocodile were found just before 5:00pm (0730 GMT) less than one kilometre (0.6 miles) from the scene,” Northern Territory Police said in a statement.–AFP