1270 Kilo Meter (KM) long highways will be constructed in second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

According to media reports CPEC Authority has said that removing barriers on the way to completion of corridor project is top priorities of the government.

According to the CPEC authority it has been decided to speed up work in second phase on western route while the highways will be constructed from Gilgit to Chitral and Dera Ismail khan to Zhob.

CPEC will create job opportunities and economy will grow.

China is a model for economic development and poverty alleviation.