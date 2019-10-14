Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that just after concluding his garbage lifting drive he would make it sustainable and then put his focus on the reconstruction of reaming roads of the city and their sewerage system.

“Today people told me that their hospitals, schools, dispensaries and roads are in poor condition but I told them I don’t want to defocus myself from garbage lifting and just after eight days – means conclusion of the campaign, I would focus on reconstruction of the remaining roads,” the CM added.

This he said on Sunday while talking to media at KDA Chowrangi, North Nazimabad during his nine-hour long visit to the city. The chief minister was accompanied by Minister Information Saeed Ghani, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, DG SSWMA Asif Ikram, DG Water Board Asadullah Khan.

The chief minister started his visit from Saddar area from 8am on Sunday. In Saddar area at Electronic Market he saw trash was lying on the road though dustbins were lying there. The chief minister directed SSP Saddar to tell the shopkeepers to throw their trash into dustbin, otherwise action would be taken against them.

Shah visited Korangi Crossing where he planted a Neem Tree. The area at Korangi crossing was cleaned by lifting the garbage and the DC Korangi has put some benches there and have planted tree. The chief minister directed him to beautify the area for visitors.

The chief minister visited almost all the roads of Korangi and then drove to Cattle Colony where the main road had been cleaned. He issued directive for turning the center of the road as green belt. He visited Jaffer Tayar Society in Malir and met with party people gathered there.

Shah went to District West and visited different sectors of Orangi, Banarus and issued necessary directives for not allowing the builders to put their construction material on the roads. “If they do so the DCs must impose fine on them,” he said.

Shah visited District Central where Chairman DMC Rehan Hashmi received him and had briefed the media together.

The chief minister said that last eight days of his campaign have been left and he would be visiting the city to clear the reaming backlog and hoped the people would cooperate with him.

He said that he had started his Clean My Karachi Campaign on Sept 21 and so far over 282,000 tons of backlog of garbage had been lifted. “In other words, 70 percent backlog has been taken away and still 30 percent is left which will be cleared by October 21,” he said.

Shah said that three DMCs, South, East and Malir have assigned their garbage lifting work to Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) from where the deputy commissioners in their on-going month-long campaign have lifted 72,000 ton of garbage while during the said period the DCs have lifted 109,000 tons of garbage from the areas of the DMCs, Korangi, Central and West, where SSWMA was not working. “This show that the garbage backlog position is comaparatively better in the areas/DMCs where SSWMA is engaged,” he said.

“I have held meeting with Mayor Waseem Akhtar and also with chairmen DMCs so that everyone must give ownership to the drive,” he said and added the city belonged to everyone living here, therefore it became the responsibility of each and every one of us to own this city and keep it neat and clean.

“The Mayor, the DMCs and district council chairmen are onboard and right now the Chairman DMC Central, Rehan Hashmi is standing with me, this show our commitment with each other and with the city and its people,” he said.

The chief minister appreciated KWSB performance and said that during his 9-hour long visit of different areas and roads no gutter was overflowing. He appreciated water board and urged its MD to improve the capacity of the old areas sewerage system.

To a question, the chief minister said that he was not answerable to them [federal government] but “I am answerable to the provincial assembly members, to my party leadership and to the people of the province,” he said.

He added that the cleanliness drive, they [fed govt] had launched was a bubble of hot air. They claimed to have lifted 150,000 tons of garbage but the weighing machines of the landfill sites had totally different record, he said and added that they had taken only 13,000 tons of garbage to the landfill site.

K-IV

The chief minister replying to another question said that the route of K-IV project was approved by the KWSB authority when it was being government by KMC people. “Being an engineer, and finance minister in 2014 I had raised objection on the route and had said that storm water drains were running along the route and would definitely affect the K-IV canal but at that time my objections were considered as an opponent of the project,” he said and added they were saying that the finance minister was reluctant to release funds and now the NESPAC has also raised the same objections.

He said that he had held a detailed meeting with all stakeholders and was keen to complete K-IV. He added that a commission has been constituted to make necessary amendments in its route so that its stopped work could be resumed again.

STREET CRIME:

The chief minister brushing aside the impression of differences with the IG Police said that he was a good officer. “I have shown serious objections on the increasing street crime,” he said. He added that the IG Police told him that the downturn in economy has increased the street crime in the city.

“The factories have downsized their staff and daily wagers have lost their work, therefore they all have indulged in street crime to meet the expenditures of their families,” this is what the IG has told me. I have urged him to pay more attention on his policing.