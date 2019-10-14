Share:

LAHORE - The Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts is an exemplary teaching and learning institute for students of arts and it guarantees youth a bright future in the field of music, dance, melody, float, guitar, harmonium, violin, sitar and other fields of arts, says the top official. “Alhamra provides youth with advanced opportunities for learning music and singing. It plays a key role in the promotion of art and culture,” says the LAC executive director. The Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts is the ideal teaching and learning institute for fine arts where more than 500 students are attending classes at Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. Alhamra’s teachers polish students’ God gifted ability of singing, painting, singing, dancing and different instruments, he said.