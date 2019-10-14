Share:

Dhaka - A court in Bangladesh’s capital on Sunday indicted eight suspected militants tied to a banned group over the 2015 killing of a man who published books on secularism and atheism.Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman read out the charges to six of the suspects, who pleaded not guilty. Another two, including a sacked military official, remained fugitives, but the judge issued arrest warrants for them. Police say they belong to the banned domestic militant outfit Ansar Al Islam.In October 2015, suspected militants hacked Faisal Abedin Deepan of the Jagriti Prokashoni publishing house. On the same day, another publisher, Ahmad Rashid Tutul, survived an attack by suspected militants in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital.Both victims were publishers of Bangladeshi-American writer and blogger Avijit Roy, who was hacked to death in February 2015.Several other atheists, bloggers and foreigners were killed by suspected militants in 2015. A bomb attack on October 24 of that year in Dhaka aimed at Shiites killed a teenager and injured more than 100 other people.