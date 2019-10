Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here on Monday.

On this occasion, Ch Shafay Hussain and MNA Ch Salik Hussain were also present.

During the meeting, views about political situation and other matters were exchanged at length.

Expressing happiness over health recovery of Ch Shujat Hussain, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar prayed for his long age.