LAHORE - Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has said that “our religious teachings do not allow us to end our life”. “Medical treatment of mental and psychiatric health must be focused to discourage suicide in society,” he said. “Measures should be adopted to prevent such incidents,” he expressed these views during an awareness walk and educational programme at Lahore General Hospital under the aegis of the Mental and Psychiatric Department. Associate Professor of Mental and Psychiatric Health Department of Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi was the chief guest while Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, professors, senior doctors and nursing and paramedical staff was present in a large number.Other speakers Dr Altaf Qadir Khan in his views said that unfortunately day by day trend of suicide is increasing and especially young generation is more in this trend. Talking on different aspects of suicide he said that easy access to dangerous chemicals and pesticides is another factor of suicide which can be reduced by little exercise. Chief guest Prof. Dr. Ali Madeeh Hashmi stressed upon the need to inculcate those different methods which can help in reducing the suicide chances and provide opportunity to live health live.