MIRPURKHAS - A four-year-old child died and his father sustained injuries when a speedy bike slipped accidently near fire brigade office Mirpurkhas at Hyderabad Mirpurkhas Road on Saturday late night.

Report said that Shah Nawaz Rajar, resident of village Haji Khan Rajar, along with his son was on his way on his bike that his bike accidently slipped, resultantly Shehmir, 4, died on the spot and his father Shehnawaz Rajar sustained serious wounds and he was rushed to civil hospital emergency where first aid was provided to him.

Later, after completing legal formality body was handed over to heirs.

Separately, a grower was seriously injured in armed attack at village Kheto Bhayo, in the limit of Sindhri police station here on Sunday.

Report said that unknown armed persons attacked and injured Alam Bhayo, a landowner and fled away from the spot. He was rushed to emergency of civil hospital where he was provided first aid and admitted in male surgical ward. Injured told the media persons that Marry clans men had forcibly occupied his agriculture land while dozens of Marry community people including Khero Marri and Mero Marri attacked him and fled away.