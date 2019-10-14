Share:

LAHORE - Perveen Sarwar, the wife of the Punjab governor, on Sunday kick started an awareness campaign about polio and dengue by addressing a free medical camp for dengue affected patients in the Kot Lakhpat area in Lahore.

Sk Foundation Chairperson Shahista Khawar and activists of organisations working for polio and dengue eradication were also present. Perveen Sarwar administered polio drops to children and distributed pamphlets among women and children. At the dengue camp, patients were checked up and given free medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, she said more polio and dengue prevention medical camps will be set up besides holding awareness seminars in the province. She said precautionary measures must be taken to prevent the spread of dengue and polio virus. “Its duty of parents to get their children vaccinated against polio and there is no doubt people who spread disinformation about polio drops are enemies of the public. Strict action must be taken against them,” she said, adding that the public should also perform its duty to take preventive measures against dengue. She vowed to start dengue and polio awareness campaigns in underdeveloped areas of Punjab, including Lahore.