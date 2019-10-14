Share:

Inter-University Bait Bazi Competition held at Dow University of Health Sciences, with title of "BOL KEH LAB AZAD HAIN TEREY" won by Karachi University Team "Ghalib".

On the occasion the responsibilities of judges were performed by Prof. Iqbal Peerzada, Prof. Prof. Tahir Hussain and Prof. Rukhsana Naz. Speaking On the occasion Prof. Iqbal Peerzada said the medical students have to choose art, music or literature as optional subjects in the other countries, saying that the addition of optional subjects helps medical students be better humans for society, as well as being a doctor. Further he said optional subject should be included with medical education in the curriculum.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Tahir Hussain appreciated the efforts of Dow Debating and Literary Society to organize such a wonderful event with good decipline. Further he said that this series needs to continue.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Rukhsana Naz Said nowadays, despite the shortest of poetry, the student's team made excellent poetry, she said the Dow University administration deserves congratulations on conducting such programs that also supports their students in co-curricular activities with medical education, as it provides an opportunity to overcome the burden of their minds and become closer to the arts. There is a need to push this chain forward and extend it to other educational institutions, she said.

In the end Prof. Iqbal Peerzada declared the winner of the team comprising Karachi University students Suleman and Rehan Abbasi. While on the second and third positions were Dow University team "Meer" and "Hasrat" respectively, with Saman Naz and Asia Athar in the former, and Aleema Fatima and Mohammad Ghazi in the latter team.