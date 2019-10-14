Share:

QUITO - Ecuador’s military has extended curfews and transit restrictions throughout the country following more than a week of violent protests.

Ten days of clashes have followed President Lenín Moreno’s move to end state fuel subsidies -- part of a package of economic reforms drawn up in the wake of a $4.2 billion financing deal with the International Monetary Fund. The joint command of Ecuador’s military announced that restrictions to transit, which were originally announced on October 8, will be extended to 24 hours a day, in a televised statement Saturday.

The move came four days after Moreno issued an executive decree that limited transit in areas close to government buildings and installations, during the nighttime hours. “With this measure, the armed forces and national police are authorized to take control of public spaces and places of association and gathering, search people and vehicles to reestablish public order and security,” the command said.

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorean government has agreed to hold a first round of talks with indigenous groups in the country on Sunday in the capital Quito, the United Nations in Ecuador said in a statement on Saturday.

The group leading the protests, the Confederation of Indigenous Nations of Ecuador, has agreed to participate in dialogue with the government. “We insist on the need of a direct and open dialogue to discuss the revision or cancellation of Decree 883,” the group said in a statement on Saturday.