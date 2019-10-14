Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Nusrat Wahid Sunday said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman want to spread anarchy through protest. “We will take Ulama into confidence for implementing reforms in Islamic seminaries. There is no justification of protest and Azadi March,” she said in a statement here.

The PTI leader added that leader of JUI(F) want to utilize Madarsa students for the political tactics. The government will complete its five years tenure and the general elections will be held within stipulated time.

She further said that the nation is in pensive about Kashmir atrocities but Maulana is spreading misunderstanding on external signals. “We will take revolutionary measures to stand the country in the rank of developed countries,” Nusrat Wahid said.

Nusrat Wahid further said that the PTI will boost the development works for speedy completion of CPEC Projects which is helpful to eliminate unemployment. She said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are internally supporting Fazl-ur-Rehman, remembering that the government will not be pressurized through such junk tactics.