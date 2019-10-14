Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will preside over an important meeting of the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad to discuss a 15-point agenda.

According to the reports, the premier will take the cabinet into confidence on his recent visits to China and Iran and an upcoming possible visit to Saudi Arabia for defusing simmering tensions between the countries.

Importantly, the cabinet is also expected to discuss political and economic affairs within the country – as political rifts have run deep after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) call for anti-government agitation.

Moreover, the cabinet will be given briefing on the Islamabad Master Plan and the Real Estate Ordinance 2019.