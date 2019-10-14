Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was on Sunday quick to pacify its key coalition partner in federal government – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – that was irked from one of the party member and federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directly intervened after reservations from the MQM-P over Fawad’s remarks and the governor Sindh Imran Ismail reached out to the MQM-P leadership to convey the message from the prime minister.

It is noteworthy that PTI has formed the federal government with a few votes majority and is recently facing immense pressure from the opposition parties-PPP and PML-N- including JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has announced to stage a long march in Islamabad on October 30 aimed at toppling the incumbent government.

The episode that ended with snub for Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday from prime minister began when Chaudhry said that during a television conversation that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has lost its grip in the metropolis after disassociating itself from the party founder and now the only contenders in the city are PTI and Pakistan People’s Party for next polls.

The MQM-P – whose major stake comes from Karachi – was quick to respond to the remarks of the federal minister and the senior deputy convener of the party Amir Khan, said that instead of thinking of MQM-P’ future, Chaudhry should instead focus on future of his former and incumbent parties.

“It is due to ministers like Fawad Chaudhry that PTI is facing difficulties in forming government at the Center,” he said and further demanded the PTI to make elements like Chaudhry accountable.

He further said that Chaudhry was against the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and was working to weaken the PTI-led federal government.

“Plans to eliminate MQM-P will also remain in the hearts of people like Fawad Chaudhry as it could not be implemented,” he said and demanded of PTI to take action not only against corrupt elements within but also against elements conspiring against PTI.

On Sunday, soon after the furious remarks from one of the key coalition partners, the PTI stalwart and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail reached out to MQM Pakistan and contacted Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Sindh conveyed the message of Prime Minister to Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that there was a mutual respect between the PTI and the MQM-P. The governor made it clear to Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that the PTI government respected the MQM-P’s mandate and wanted to go ahead with it and that was the policy of the Prime Minister.

Imran Ismail told Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that in future also the PTI would like to work with MQM-P to solve the problems of the country, especially the urban areas of Sindh.