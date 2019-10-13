Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government is likely to convert Pak-China Friendship Centre into Pakistan Media University, it was learned reliably here Sunday.

The Capital Development Authority has not allotted land for the construction of Pakistan Media University and now it is likely to be set up in Pak-China Friendship Centre, official source told The Nation here.

Soon after coming into power, the PTI government had announced that the federal government would establish a media university. It was planned that a state-of-the-art media university will be established in the federal capital.

As per the proposal, both Pakistan Television Academy and the Radio Pakistan Academy will be merged into it.

The aim of the university was to equip Pakistan’s media with modern know-how and training to enable it to compete with international media.

In April 2019, the federal cabinet had approved in principle the establishment of Pakistan Media University.

Following the cabinet decision, Capital Development Authority was asked to allot land for the proposed university, said the source.

The federal cabinet inquired about the progress on the decision of April 9, 2019 for the establishment of the Pakistan Media University, the source said.

The cabinet was informed by the Cabinet Division that the decision has not been implemented yet as the Capital Development Authority has not allotted the land for the project, the source added.

Since the Capital Development Authority has not allotted land for the construction of media university, therefore the government has to explore alternate option, said the source.

Now it is being planned that the proposed media university will be established at Pak-China Friendship Centre, said the source.

Consultations are being held with the embassy of China for the conversion of Pak-China Friendship Centre into Pakistan Media University, the source maintained.

Located in the federal capital, Pak-China Friendship Centre was established with the financial help of the Chinese government on around 12 acres of land.

Pakistan-China Friendship Centre is an art, conference and exhibition centre.