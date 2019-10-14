Share:

SIALKOT-The human trafficking continued unabated across Sialkot region and traffickers, their agents and sub agents have been fleecing local innocent by showing them e golden dreams of a bright future abroad.

The human traffickers have been extorting big amounts from people through gold dreams of sending them to Russia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Iran, Greece, Turkey and other European countries illegally. Security agencies of these countries often arrest Pakistanis, especially the educated youth for their illegal entry into these countries and they often deport them back to their home country, which earn a bad name for the motherland.

On Saturday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested as many as 50 accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here. All these deportees belong to different areas of Sialkot region and they were sent to Turkey illegally by human traffickers and their agents after getting big amounts. Turkish security agencies had arrested these accused Pakistanis and deported them back.

Most wanted and notorious human traffickers belonged to Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to officials concerned, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established special teams to ensure early arrest of as many as 300 notorious human traffickers from Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts as their arrest has become a big challenge for the FIA.

According to senior FIA officials, the FIA teams have contacted with Nadra for early cancellation of passports and CNICs of these accused human traffickers. The FIA officials added that names of these most wanted human traffickers have been included in the fresh lists compiled by the agency.

These accused were sending local innocent people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them by showing them golden dreams of their bright future abroad.

The officials revealed that a vigorous crackdown would soon be conducted across the region to ensure arrest of these human traffickers, their agents and sub agents.

The FIA has so far arrested only 100 human traffickers out of total 400 accused.

As many as 170 youths have died while going to Turkey, Greece, Iran and other countries illegally during the last two years here, informed the FIA officials.