Share:

ISLAMABAD - Olympics Solidarity Taekwondo Technical Training course concluded with wonderful skills shown by Pakistani taekwondo athletes here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall on Sunday.

It was wonderfully organised concluding ceremony arranged by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) and entire credit must be given to PTWF President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua and his entire team. The entire arena was packed with taekwondo players, families and PTWF officials. Other notables present on the occasion were Women Wing President Saba Shamim, Secretary Murtaza Bangash, Asian Kabbadi Federation Secretary Rana Sarwar, Pakistan’s lone international fame athlete Najia Rasool Khan, Jalal Haider.

The seven-day course was arranged by the PTWF in collaboration with IOC and POA. Iranian qualified Master coach Hafez Madavi conducted the course, which was attended by more than 200 athletes from different clubs, zonal associations and top coaches of the country. The participants displayed wonderful skills in front of pack-to-capacity crowd. Army team won the hearts of the crowd with their spell-bound performances while a six-year-old boy also amused the spectators with his stunning performance.

PTF Women Wing President Saba Shamim lauded the performances of athletes and thanked Iranian Master coach for imparting knowledge to Pak coaches and athletes. She thanked PTWF President Col Wasim for making this event possible and turning taekwondo into one of the major sports of the country despite huge shortage of finances. She also lauded World Taekwondo Federation’s (WTF) role for helping Pakistan in allocating this beneficial course.

Master Hafez Madavi said: “I had played taekwondo across the world and remained Iranian champion, but I have found Pakistani athletes and coaches very cooperative and passionate. If PTWF and government support them and provide them with training under international coaches, they are bound to bring laurels for the country.

I have recommended around 30 athletes to Col Wasim and if they are facilitated well, they are medal winners. Pakistan taekwondo players are highly blessed to have Col Wasim like president, who is committed to take national taekwondo to new heights with his great passion and love for the game,” he added.

He also congratulated Pakistan for hosting first G1 event next year in October in Islamabad, saying it shows world body has full faith in Pakistan. “Pakistan is completely safe for all kinds of sporting events. I would love to come to Pakistan not only for the next year’s G1 event, but also for training purposes. Whenever Col Wasim wants my services, I will be available to train Pak athletes.”

Col Wasim thanked IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, Master Madavi, his team and PSB Director General for their support and promised to make G1 event a mega success. “I hope the IPC Minister will lend a helping hand to the federation to conduct the event in a trend-setting manner.” He thanked the WTF President for allocating international event to Pakistan and promised to make it a success as it will help promote and improve the standard of the game in Pakistan.