Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has announced support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed-Grand Democratic

Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Moazam Ali Abbasi in Larkana by-election.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali elected from PS-11 constituency of Larkana in August for not showing his assets.

The election campaign is underway in full swing for the by-polls in Larkana, which will be held on October 17.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed displeasure over the decision of JUI-F to support the GDA candidate in PS-11 Larkana by-election.

President Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khoro has asked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to clarify his party’s position over Larkana by-election.

“It is a dual policy of JUI-F to be PTI’s opponent in the center and an ally in Sindh. PPP is facilitating JUI-F for Azadi march in Sindh on the directives of Chairman PPP. JUI-F is getting all possible help from the Sindh government for its Azadi march but is campaigning against PPP in the by-elections,” said Khoro.

PPP held many public gatherings and also took out a rally in Larkana yesterday which was led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Several candidates are taking part in Larkana by-election, but a tight contest is expected between candidates of PPP and GDA. PPP has fielded Jameel Soomro, while Moazam Ali is a candidate for GDA.

The provincial constituency PS-11 has total 1,52,614 registered voters including 83,016 male and 69,598 female voters.

The election commission has established a total of 138 polling stations for the upcoming by-election in the constituency with 43 polling stations each for male and female, while 52 joint polling stations for men and women voters.

A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had ordered re-election in the provincial constituency.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Moazam Ali was elected from PS-11 (Larkana-II) constituency in July 2018 general elections.

The apex court disqualified Moazam Ali for failing to declare his assets.