Recently, some cases of same brutality were registered against police in the province Punjab despite immediate actions. After the torturing video of the ATM thief on social media, A CCTV footage has lent credence to claims that Amir Masih was subjected to torture by the Lahore police officials. The video shows that Amir Masih was brought on a motorcycle to hospital where he is kicked as he falls to the ground before being dragged into the medical facility. After an hour later the victim is seen on wheel-chair outside the hospital entrance and being taken away in a car. I urge the authorities concerned to take some measure steps to have control on such brutality crimes before the situation goes uncontrol.

M.B.P BALOCH,

Kech.