LOS ANGELEs-Here you were thinking that is was just another normal day in the history of planet Earth. You didn’t have a care in the world and then suddenly, you hear that Justin Bieber had fallen off of a unicycle.

That’s right, everyone’s favourite Canadian pop star has been pictured taking a tumble while trying his skills at a spot of unicycling when he suddenly fell head over heels (or wheel).

Fortunately, for us, this important moment in human history was captured by a nearby photographer and soon enough the images were all over the internet and yes, there are memes.