Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lack of additional water reservoirs in country resulted wastage of 11.65 million acre feet (MAF) during the Kharif Season.

“Due to absence of adequate water storage in the country, 11.65 MAF surplus water released downstream Kotri could not be stored during the Kharif season 2019,” official sources told APP here.

They said the expected 15 per cent water shortage for the current Rabi season could also be eliminated after meeting ecological and sea intrusion needs if, there were additional water storage capacity.

They said the Indus River System Authority had also unanimously agreed that additional water storage should be constructed on war footing wherever feasible on the rivers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IRSA’s had forecasted 15 per cent water shortage for Sindh and Punjab in Rabi season 2019-20.

Meanwhile, IRSA on Sunday releases 103,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 81,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 40,400 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.90 feet, which was 163.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 56,300,58,000 and 53,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 15,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.416 million acre feet.