Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified gunmen kidnapped a lawyer in the Thokar Niaz Beg area on Sunday afternoon and fled the scene. Police sources said the lawyer, identified as Kashif Ali Chaudhry, was abducted by six unknown gunmen in broad daylight from a busy market. Resident of main bazaar Thokar Niaz Baig, Nazim Hussain told the police that his brother Kashif Ali Chaudhry went to a market in Sarshar Town when a black-colour Toyota Hilux Vigo appeared there. The masked gunmen captured his brother, put him into the vehicle, and fled instantly. Hussain also filed an application with the Hanjarwal police for registration of a criminal case against unidentified gunmen. The police were investigating the incident.