Share:

LAHORE - A convention of lawyers from across the country strongly opposed the proposal to increase the retirement age of the Supreme Court judges by three years, and urged the political parties to block such an amendment.

The participants called for the withdrawal of references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice K.K.Agha, alleging that they were instituted for mala fide intentions.

They demanded that the government and parliament amend Article 184(3) of The Constitution in the light of Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar’s recommendations.

The participants condemned what they called selective accountability and demanded withdrawal of cases against ‘political prisoners’.

They said courts should give immediate justice to political prisoners.

Syed Amjad Ali Shah, Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazir Tarar, Abid Saqi and Kabir Ahmed Chaudhry were among a large number of lawyers who participated in the convention.