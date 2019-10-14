Share:

KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology held Entry Test for the academic year 2020 under pleasant atmosphere at Karachi Expo Centre in which more than 3000 candidates appeared for the bachelor’s degree programme in 14 disciplines. To ensure transparency and maintain discipline, strict and effective measures were taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin.

A large number of candidates from Gilgit, Biltistan and Azad Kashmir besides other parts of the provinces appeared in the test. Duration of the test was 2 hour.

Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin along with Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali visited the examination halls and appraised arrangements of the authorities concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed University prepares future leaders to succeed in the competitive world of professionals with their extra ordinary skills and outstanding abilities. Youth is the backbone of a society and without their participation in the national projects; no fruitful results may be achieved. Sir Syed University is performing its duties for grooming of youth at national level with complete responsibilities.