The number of dengue cases has crossed 30,000, with 47 deaths this year, so far countrywide, said sources within the health ministry on Monday.

As per details, the tally of dengue patients across the country has jumped over 30,000 with the recent addition of 567 cases, reported during last 24 hours.

Sources said 8,245 patients have been tested positive with dengue fever in Islamabad, 6,629 cases have been reported in Punjab, 5,299 in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) 5,109 in Sindh, 2,776 in Balochistan and 1,338 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

During the current year, 47 deaths have been caused by dengue so far, said sources.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the population.

Sources said that the special monitoring cell established to monitor the spread of the virus has forwarded its report to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

