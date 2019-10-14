Share:

An early morning earthquake jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern Areas on Monday.

It was 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) in Islamabad said.

Tremors also felt at several areas in Punjab.

The earthquake jolted Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Attock, Swat, Dir, Abbotabad, Kurram, Mardan, Murree and other areas. Federal capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas also felt the tremors.

People left their houses in fear and panic.

According to reports early morning jolts were also felt in Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and northern areas of the country.

According to the NSMC the epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan with a depth of 157 kilometers.

An earthquake of 5.2-magnitude jolted parts of KP, last week. The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake on September 26 rocked several cities and northern areas of Pakistan leaving at least 38 people dead, over 500 injured and thousands of houses and road infrastructure damaged.