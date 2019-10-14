Share:

Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) central General Secretary Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said no power except Alight can stop ‘Azadi March’.

Molana Haideri said this while addressing a press conference at JUI-F provincial office in Quetta on Monday. JUI-F Quetta chapter president and other local JUI-F leaders were also present in the press conference.

Haideri said that they respect the institutions, but the institutions should respect public’s democratic right of protest, asking the governmnet to stop harrasing JUI-F workers. He made it clear that they don’t fear arrests, which is being done to fail the March.

The JUI-F central leader added the ‘Azadi March’ is for the proection of our democratic right, adding that if anti-state elements made any attempt of inciting violance, they will be handed over to the police for legal actions.

“There is difference between JUI-F and PTI Imran Khan,” adding that “there will not be attackers at any locality”, he added.

The first phase of the March has been dedicated to show solordity with the people of Kashmir which will start from October 27. Criticising the United Nations, he said the international peace body has failed to ensure right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir. He said the UN ensures human rights where its own benefit lies.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor said the JUI-F along with its allies will start March towards Islamabad on October 27 and first phase has been dedicated to the Kashmir cause. Workers from different parts of the country will move towards Islamabad.He said all arrangments have been made to make the ‘Azadi March’ a success.