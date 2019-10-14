Share:

ROME - Sergio Ramos was seconds away from celebrating his record for most appearances for Spain with a victory that would have ensured his country a spot at next year’s European Championship. But Norway’s last-gasp push for an equalizer paid off in their evenly fought qualifier on Saturday which finished 1-1.

That ended Spain’s perfect run of six wins in six matches. Italy did stay perfect by overcoming Greece’s defensive tactics in a 2-0 victory and qualified for next year’s continent-wide tournament. Spain slipped up after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga gave away a penalty by fouling Omar Elabdellaoui in stoppage time, allowing Joshua King to step up and equalize from the spot just before the final whistle in Oslo.

Spain will have another chance to advance on Tuesday at Sweden, but it will do so without Ramos, who will be suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. Saúl Ñíguez had put Spain ahead with a long-range goal only two minutes after halftime, and Fabián Ruíz went close to sealing the win when he hit the post on two occasions. The 33-year-old Ramos surpassed Casillas’ mark by making his 168th appearance for “La Roja.” “I would trade (the record) for a win,” Ramos said. “But it is a reward for all these years of sacrifice. It is an honor. Every time I put on this shirt I am moved with emotion.”