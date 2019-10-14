Share:

Pakistan, in connection with the opening of Kartarpur Corridor handed over the final draft to India on Monday.

According to details, the draft of the bilateral treaty was handed over to the Indian High Commission on Friday evening. Pakistan has maintained a $20 fee per pilgrim in draft. Likewise, Pakistan has also admitted Indian demands in the final draft.

Followers of Sikh, Hindu, Christian and Pagans communities would be able to visit Shrine via Kartarpur Corridor. According to the draft, five thousand pilgrims can visit the shrine on daily basis whereas India is bound to give a list of devotees as many as ten days earlier.

Officials of Pakistan will verify and finalize the list of visitors four days prior arrival of the devotees.

On the other hand, the Indian signature on draft is compulsory after their approval.

In the case of both countries agreed on the treaty, the Federal Cabinet will also give approval to treaty. The signatory ceremony will be held either at Wahgah Boarder or Kartarpur Zero Point.