The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday restored its flight operation for Malaysia, which was suspended for the last eight months due to the closure of airspace.

The PIA’s flight PK894 carrying more than 300 passengers left for Kuala Lumpur after the interval of eight months.

The business community and Pakistanis in Malaysia have welcomed the decision.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik said owing to the needs of business community further flights would be arranged with better facilities.

A PIA spokesman said that the PIA would operate two direct flights between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur weekly on Monday and Friday to facilitate the tourists and businessmen intending to visit Malaysia and Pakistan.