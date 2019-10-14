Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) is still awaiting to hire the services of a Turkish coach for the country’s top karateka Saadi Abbas for the preparation of 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. “Saadi’s preparation for 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers were not going on as planned. We wrote to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) two months ago, for roping in a foreign Turkish coach to better prepare our only Olympic hope Saadi, but we have not yet received any reply from them,” PKF Chairman Muhammad Jahangir said. Jahangir said PSB had asked us to forward the requirements for hiring the Turkish coach and we did so two months ago, but no development on the matter has been done yet. “Only the coach of the team can make a request to the referee for an immediate review of the video replay in the case of an objection to a judgement of the refereeing officials during the Karate contest as long as they have an appeal quota,” he said and added that PSB needs to understand how important was the role of a coach in the game. To a question, he said good coaches’ charges up to US$ 4,000 per month. Jahangir said Saadi won’t be featuring in the Karate 1 Premier League scheduled to be held in Madrid next month due to his participation in the National Games and South Asian Games. Jahangir said Saadi would be coming to Pakistan on October 26 for participation in the 33rd National Games to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thus month. “After that he would be going in the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara in December,” he said.