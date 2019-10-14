Share:

rime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday night returned to Islamabad after a day-long visit to Iran where he held important consultations with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

After his return from Iran, Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

During his meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tehran, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Muslim Ummah is facing numerous challenges internally and from the outside.

Imran Khan said it is important to articulate a message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations.

The Prime Minister thanked the Supreme Leader for extending support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iran agreed that issues between the countries should be resolved through political means and dialogue for regional security and stability.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after their meeting in Tehran, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his visit is aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia as Pakistan does not want any other conflict in the region.