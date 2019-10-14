Share:

President Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khoro has asked JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman to clarify his party's position as his party is an ally of PTI in the Larkana by-elections.

Nisar Khoro said that it is dual policy of JUI-F to be PTI's opponent in center and an ally in Sindh. Moulana Sahib should clarify whether he is against or for PTI. PPP is facilitating JUI-F for Azadi march in Sindh on the directives of Chairman PPP.

JUI-F is getting all possible help from Sindh government for its Azadi march but is campaigning against PPP in the by-elections. PPP jiyalas are frustrated because of the dual policy of Moulana Fazlur Rehman , he concluded.