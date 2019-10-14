Share:

The 37-year-old British Prince, William, and his wife, Catherine (Kate) Elizabeth Middleton, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge respectively, are due to arrive in Islamabad on Monday.

The royal couple will visit along with their three children on an official tour, which is expected to repair Pakistan’s international image a great deal. The trip will be the first of its kind undertaken by any member of the British royal family to Pakistan in 13 years.

In 2006, William’s father Charles (the Prince of Wales) and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, had travelled to Pakistan to visit the areas devastated by the October 8, 2005 earthquake.

The other royal visits to Pakistan include two undertaken by Prince William 's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth (in 1961 and again in 1997), and three by his late mother, Princess Diana (1991, 1996 and 1997).

In 1961, Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had embarked upon on a seven-week tour of India, Pakistan, Nepal and Iran.

As far as Lady Diana's three visits to Pakistan are concerned, she had first arrived in 1991 and this was her first official solo tour. She took on a range of engagements during the busy tour, ranging from a girls school and family welfare centre in Islamabad and the Badshahi Mosque and the Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore, to the Khyber Rifles and the Chitral Scouts on a visit to the Northwest Frontier.

During her 1996 tour, Diana had made a private two-day visit to Lahore to see her friend and incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his then-wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

By 1996, Prince Charles and Lady Diana had parted ways. Diana visited Lahore to help raise money to create the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, which was being built by Imran Khan and spent her trip visiting sick children and attending fundraising events.

In May 1997, Diana made what would be her final visit to Pakistan, officially opening the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital with Imran Khan. The Princess visited the hospital and remained with the patients.

Over the course of the visit, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars.