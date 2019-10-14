Share:

A Lahore-bound private airline flight escaped tragedy on Monday when it hit a bird during take-off.

According to details, as Air Blue-airline A-401 took off, it hit a bird, but the pilot of the airline managed to safely land safely land the plane back on the runway.

The engineering staff at airport inspected the airplane to ascertain the harm it got in the accident.

Many cases of this sought are being reported on the Lahore airport as Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has failed to remove birds from the runway of Lahore Airport.