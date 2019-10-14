Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has said that focus and objective of his party’s politics is service to the common man and foremost priority is to remove deprivations of backward communities. He said this while talking to a delegation of lawyers, which called on him under leadership of Assistant Advocate General Ch Zulfiqar Ahmad Sindhu at his residence here on Sunday. Delegation included Ch Tahir Mahmud, Hafiz Allah Ditta Kashif, Ather Hussain Bokhari, Azimul Haq Peerzada, Ch Muhammad Afzal, Shahid Sindhu, Ch Dildar Pervez, Sh Tanveer Ahmad, Ch Salman Sadiq, Saeed Muhammad Shah, Ch Abdul Waheed and Hassan Sindhu advocate among others.Appreciating the people’s welfare works of Ch Parvez Elahi as the Chief Minister for well-being and welfare of lawyers’ community and South Punjab, the delegation members expressed gratitude for removing the deprivations of people of Multan during his tenure. The lawyers also commended the former chief minister for establishing cardiology hospital, dental college, burn centre and children hospital.Ch Parvez Elahi said that whenever he got the opportunity he solved the problems of the people on priority basis. “I will continue to make efforts to ensure provision of health, education and other basic facilities to people of Punjab,” he said.