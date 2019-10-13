Share:

Man disguised as woman robs bank

Florida (FN): A man in Florida accused of robbing a bank while disguised as a woman has been arrested after he allegedly stole a police cruiser and led deputies on a two-county chase, investigators said.

Gumersindo Reyes Jr, 51, was wearing a gold dress and a red wig when he entered a Chase Bank in Casselberry, northeast of Orlando, and passed a note to the teller demanding money, Police Chief Larry Krantz told reporters. He allegedly left carrying an undisclosed amount of cash in his backpack.

Reyes drew the attention of a passing Seminole County deputy who saw the suspect ditch his disguise behind a bush, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

The deputy got out of his patrol car and confronted Reyes, who police said was displaying “bizarre” behavior.

After failing to subdue Reyes with a stun gun, the deputy chased him into an apartment complex across the street from the bank. The deputy reached for his firearm to order Reyes to the ground but Reyes also tried to grab the weapon, setting off a struggle.

Reyes then dashed out of the complex and stole the deputy’s patrol vehicle, police said. “There’s nothing that drives me crazier than to see a ‘bad guy,’ or know that a ‘bad guy’ got behind the wheel of one of our patrol vehicles, even for just one moment,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “I’m OK that he was in the car, but he was sitting in the wrong seat.”

Man died after ‘very hot’ fish cake burned his throat

LONDON (FN): nA 51-year-old British wedding planner died after he reportedly ate a fish cake so hot it burned his throat, causing swelling to his airways that ultimately impeded his breathing.

Darren Hickey — who was described by his partner, Neil Parkinson, as a “larger-than-life character” — reportedly sampled a fish cake at a wedding venue around noon, South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency, reports.

The pain from the burn led Hickey, a stroke survivor, to seek medical attention at the Urgent Care Ward at Chorley Hospital. Medical professionals reportedly sent him home with acetaminophen and told him to return if the pain worsened. Hickey then went home to rest.

That evening, Parkinson, 55, claims he heard Hickey “making noises” and rushed upstairs. He reportedly found Hickey, of Bolton, Lancashire, choking. “He was stood up choking and coughing so I banged his back but then he slid forward onto the floor,” Parkinson said, according to SWNS.