Police on Monday arrested two men accused of sodomising a minor boy in Rawalpindi.

According to the police, the suspects, identified as Sadam and Shan Ali, allegedly subjected the boy, aged 10 years, to sexual assault.

They also tortured the victim boy, breaking his arm, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pothohar said.

A first information report was registered with Nasirabad police station against the arrested suspects.

Earlier, on Oct 6, a minor girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in a Khanewal locality.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Basti Zahoorabad area of the city where the 10-year old girl was raped. They said a suspect accused of subjecting the minor to sexual abuse has been taken into custody.

The district police officer (DPO) Khanewal, taking notice of the incident, assured that the police will ensure provision of justice to the victim girl by bringing the culprit to book.

Prior to that, four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June.

Last month, the police were informed about the body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes. A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

On Oct 1, the prime accused behind the felony, Shehzad, 27, was arrested.