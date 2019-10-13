Share:

FN-LOS ANGELES-Actress Rose McGowan called out Hillary Clinton last week over a report that Clinton’s publicist told journalist Ronan Farrow that his investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual misconduct was “a concern” for the Clinton camp.

“I knew that Hillary Clinton’s people were protecting the Monster,” McGowan wrote, referring to Weinstein. “I can’t believe I used to support her. I guess predators are her style.”

The last remark in McGowan’s tweet appeared to also apply to former President Bill Clinton, to whom McGowan referred more clearly in separate Twitter message. “Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so,” McGowan wrote.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Farrow writes in his new book, “Catch and Kill,” that Clinton publicist Nick Merrill had contacted Farrow, who was seeking an interview with Clinton as part of work on a foreign policy book. At the time, Farrow was also working on his award-winning New Yorker magazine story about Weinstein.

Merrill told Farrow the “big story” he was working on was a “concern for us,” according to The Reporter. Farrow writes that Weinstein had leveraged his relationship with Clinton as a means of applying pressure on Farrow, the outlet reported.

McGowan was one of Weinstein’s first accusers and has been an outspoken leader of the #MeToo movement. She added that she is “against abuse of power, whether it be Trump, Clinton, HW, @NBC ... the list is long. I’m not raging, I just really, really dislike liars and those who protect them.”

Merrill responded to the article on Twitter. “I genuinely respect Ronan’s work, but have no idea what Weinstein was saying to people to save himself. What I do know is simple: I’d already rejected a Weinstein Co proposed doc about the election before talking to Ronan. If HW misrepresented facts, it wouldn’t be the 1st time.”

Weinstein also reportedly contacted NBC and even Farrow’s father, Woody Allen, to try to keep the story from going to print.

Weinstein’s trial on rape charges is scheduled for January.