Share:

KANDHKOT - District police Ghotki on Sunday finalised comprehensive security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to plan, more than 2,200 police and Rangers personnel would perform their duties. All the entrance and exits points of the district would be completely sealed. As per plan, CCTV cameras would be installed at main routes of the city. Snap checking at both entrance and exits points of the district and strict vigilance will be observed. However pillion riding has been banned throughout the day.

When this scribe approached Ghotki Police Chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar, he said that patrolling would be increased throughout district whereas all DSPs, SHOs and other police officials had been directed to monitor processions in their respective areas and keep a vigilant eye on every moment and take strict action against any suspected activity.

He said the deployment of police commandos especially heavy shooters would be mandatory at the top of the main buildings on the procession routes while it would be monitored from the control room.