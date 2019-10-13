Share:

MULTAN (INP): The transgender community took to the streets on Sunday to protest the inhumane and illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The transgender community showed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and chanted slogans in their favour, paying them glowing tribute for their courage and commitment to their struggle. The protesters also chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protesters said that a tremendous miscarriage of justice is being undertaken in the occupied valley of Kashmir by India. Protesters demanded the International community to take note and resolve the matter according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people. In occupied Kashmir, the people of Kashmir Valley continue to suffer immensely as the strict military lockdown imposed by the Indian government remained intact on 70th consecutive day. Amid the suspension of mobile and internet services and the absence of public transport, the residents are facing an acute shortage of basic items of daily use including food and medicines. There have been certain cases when families came to know about the death of their relatives after a week or so. Reports have also come out that some people died because they could not be taken to hospitals on time due to the lockdown.

Man arrested for raping, killing eight-year-old girl

BAHAWALPUR (NNI): A man was arrested for raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Bahawalpur. The suspect abducted the child from outside her house on September 14, raped her and then killed her, the police said. Her body was found from a field on September 15. After the child’s medico-legal report confirmed rape, the police sent DNA samples of 35 people for testing, including family members and relatives of the slain minor. The DNA of the suspect, Imran, matched with that of the child. He was a close relative, said Bahwalpur DPO Ameer Taimoor Khan. Imran was arrested immediately. He has also confessed to the crime, according to the police.