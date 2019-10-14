Share:

ISLAMABAD - Youngster Turab Rizvi and Arsalan helped Shahtaz/Rizvis win the Margalla Cup 2019 by beating PBG 6-4 in the final played here at Islamabad Polo Ground on Sunday.

Edward scored the first goal in the first chukkar to give Shahtaz/Rizvis 1-0 lead, which remained intact till the end of the chukker. In the second chukkar, Adil doubled his side lead as high-flying Turab struck the second goal. In the third chukkar, Col Rabnawaz scored the first goal for PBG, but soon it was 3-1 in favour of Shahtaz/Rizvis, as Arsalan scored the third goal. Shahtaz/Rizvis were enjoying 3-1 edge by the end of the chukker.

In the fourth and last chukker, PBG were in goal-scoring form, as first Nickolas banged in a brace to equalize the score and then Col Rabnawaz scored another goal to give PBG 4-3 lead. After that, a tremendous comeback was witnessed from Shahtaz/Rizvis when Turab Rizvi hammered a brace and Arsalan converted one to provide their side 6-4 lead once again. Secretary Housing Dr Imran was chief guest and later distributed prizes and handed over champions’ trophy to winning team Shahtaz/Rizvis.

After the match, Turab said: “I worked really hard to give out my best in this year’s polo season. Last year, I won a number of national tournaments and this year, I am determined to not only defend my titles but also eager to register more victories.”