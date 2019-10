Share:

SEHWAN SHARIF - At least two people died when an over speeding truck crashed into a hotel here on Sunday.

According to details, a reckless driven truck got out of control of driver due to failure of brakes and rammed into a hotel on Indus Highway near Sehwan Sharif.

Two people Rafique Khaskheli and Amjad Memon died in the accident and their bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.