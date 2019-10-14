Share:

CHAGAI - Two soldiers of Balochistan Frontier Corps were martyred and five other personnel sustained critical injuries on Sunday when their vehicle rammed into a truck near Dalbandin in Chagai district.

The FC vehicle was returning to Dalbandin after performing security duty of pilgrims. The dead and injured personnel were shifted to Frontier Corps hospital in Dalbandin where the injured personnel were given medical treatment and later referred to Quetta for further treatment.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Abdul Qadir and Sepoy Abdul Aziz whose dead bodies were sent to their native cities. Meanwhile, at least four people died in a collision between two overspeeding vehicles in Qilla Abdullah on Sunday. According to details, a car and dumper truck collided head on at Kozak Top in district Qilla Abdullah of Balochistan. The car was completely destroyed in the accident resulting in death of four people on the spot. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. A case was registered of the incident and investigations were underway.