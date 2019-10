Share:

SHIKARPUR - A mother of two kids was shot dead on suspicion of having illicit relations by her brother in law at village Habib Jatoi, in the vicinity of Rustam Police Station, here on Sunday. According to an official, suspect Atur Jatoi allegedly shot his sister in law identified as widow Ayaz Khatoon, mother of two kids, on pretext of Karo-Kari, and managed to escape.

Area police reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital and started investigation.