An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted parts of northern Pakistan early on Monday morning, according to a report by state-run Radio Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the epic center of the quake was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, roughly 157 kilometers below the surface of earth.

The tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern areas, including Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Attock and the Hazara division, spreading panic and fear among locals.

According to reports,the earthquake jolts were also felt as far as Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Swat and other extreme northern parts of the country.

However, no casualties were reported. The National Disaster Management Authority had established a line of communication with the district authorities of earthquake hit areas to assess damage.

The earthquake follows a smaller 3.8 magnitude magnitude earthquake that shook parts of Punjab on Sunday. Last week, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake had shook parts of KP.

Over 30 people were killed and many others injured last month when a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake damaged houses and buildings in Mirpur, while several cars fell into the deep cracks on the roads.