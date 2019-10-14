Share:

Zong 4G, Pakistan's leading telecommunication network, has entered into a strategic partnership with Enfrashare Private Limited, a leading connectivity infrastructure provider. The partnership will support Zong 4G's expansion of its largest 4G network of country to provide better coverage and an unrivaled subscriber experience.

With more than 12,000 4G sites across Pakistan, Zong 4G is the country's leading 4G network with over 13 Million 4G subscribers. The company is at the forefront of digital revolution, empowering people from all walks

of life to experience best-in-class digital experience. Enfrashare, with its expertise and investment in connectivity infrastructure, allows mobile operators to reduce the cost of access to consumers. Owned by one

of the largest groups in Pakistan (Engro Corp), Enfrashare was formed with the vision to help enhance digital connectivity throughout the country. It aims to engage with all stakeholders in telecom's ecosystem in order to realize their goal of digitizing the nation.

Commenting on the partnership Zong 4G's Spokesperson said, "Zong 4G is committed in its ambition of building the digital Ecosystem of Pakistan. In a bid to further augment the user experience, Zong 4G has partnered with Enfrashare to further expand its network outreach. Our customers experience is our first priority, and through this partnership our customers will benefit directly from our state-of-the-art mobile network for a seamless digital experience."

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Rehan Hassan from Enfrashare, stated that "Enfrashare firmly believes that connectivity is a basic human need, it is the conduit that enables social and financial inclusion. We are very

proud of what we have accomplished in a short span of time, since our inception last year. This agreement allows us to work with one of the most respected operators in the country to provide enhanced solutions.

Enfrashare's vision goes beyond just towers to enable broader connectivity, and encompasses all necessary components including towers, fiber, energy and more. This partnership marks the beginning of a new

journey, where the two key members of telecom's ecosystem will bring together their expertise and enhance the country's connectivity."

Zong 4G'scollaboration with Enfrashare affirms both companies' vision and commitment to enhance the connectivity infrastructure landscape in the country as well as complements the ambition of building a digital

Pakistan.