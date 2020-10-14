Share:

MULTAN - The district administration arrested as many as eleven profiteers and imposed fines worth Rs211,000 on them collectively in a crackdown launched in different parts of the city on Monday and Tuesday, official sources revealed on Tuesday. The crackdown, which was led by Secretary RTA Ahmad Raza Khan, was initially launched at Gulgasht area. Special Price Magistrate Naeem Changaizi checked prices of edible items at Makhdoom Rashid Road, while a team led by Special Magistrate Malik Numan paid surprise visits to Gulshan Market, Sameejabad, Wapda Town and Mubeen Market.

The shopkeepers were warned of strict action in case they sold their items at excessive rates.